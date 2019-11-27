Elizabeth A. Hewitt

MADISON, Wis. -- Elizabeth A. Hewitt, 85, of Madison passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living in Madison. She was born Oct. 21, 1934, in Baraboo, Wis., the daughter of Robert and Ruth (Deppe) McArthur.

Elizabeth graduated from Baraboo High School 1952 and from UW-Madison in 1956. She married Myron (Mike) Hewitt Dec. 21, 1956, at First Presbyterian Church in Baraboo. Together they raised two daughters, Cheryl and Sarah. She worked as a home economist for Wisconsin Power & Light, where she met Mike. They lived in Janesville, Wis., then Milton, Wis., where Liz worked at Milton College until they moved to Madison. Once in Madison, she worked at the Middleton Health Sciences Library at the University of Wisconsin until she retired. She was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church in Madison.

Liz loved spending time with her family, especially with her four granddaughters and two great-granddaughters. She loved being outside and loved to garden. She was an amazing cook and every Saturday, she would make homemade pizza for everyone to share. Liz and Mike enjoyed traveling around the U.S., especially Maine and Cape Cod, as well as to Europe, Ireland, Norway, England and Canada. They made friends wherever they went and took their granddaughters with on many of the trips to the east coast. Liz will be missed by her family and the many friends she had made over the years, many of whom had been students that worked for her at the University that she had kept touch with. She was always ready to help with advice, food, sewing or whatever was needed.

Dogs were a very important part of her life, starting from infancy up to her death. Many Airedales, a Weimaraner, and then many Hungarian Vizslas. Mike loved dogs with the same passion and they passed that love onto the whole family.

Liz is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Douglas) Hansen and Sarah (Richard) Hall; sister, Mary (Nels) Lent; granddaughters, Laura Hall, Kathryn (Brian) Stough, Alicia (Jeff) Schnier and Ellie Hansen; great-granddaughters, Kinleigh and Teagan Schnier; and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Hewitt; brother, Robert McArthur; and parents.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, with a light lunch to follow. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the start of the celebration Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Iowa County Humane Society or local animal rescue group. Online condolences may be made at . Gunderson West Funeral & Cremation Care.