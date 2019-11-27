Follow story
Elizabeth A. Hewitt
November 27, 2019
Elizabeth A. Hewitt
MADISON, Wis. -- Elizabeth A. Hewitt, 85, of Madison passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living in Middleton, Wis. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, with a light lunch to follow. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the start of the celebration Saturday at the funeral home. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Published on November 30, 2019
