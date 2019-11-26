Follow story
Elizabeth Hennig
November 26, 2019
Elizabeth Hennig
ONALASKA -- Elizabeth Hennig, 70, of Onalaska passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at UW Health University Hospital, Madison, Wis. A Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Friends and family may visit from 3 p.m. until time of service. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family. A complete obituary can be found at couleecremation.com.
Published on November 30, 2019
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
