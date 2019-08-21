Elizabeth 'Betty' Ann (Stolpman) Graves

Betty Graves, 91, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living in La Crosse.

Betty was born in Big Stone City, S.D., to Robert and Pauline Stolpman, who farmed in Rosen, Minn. Betty attended Bellingham High School and Minneapolis Business College. Betty met Everett on a blind date in 1948 and they were married at St. Joseph's Church, Rosen, in 1950.

Betty and Everett farmed for many years near Hayfield, Minn. Betty was active at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, serving as church organist, choir director and director of religious education programs. Betty enjoyed gardening and cooking. She was the ultimate hostess and always made sure that friends and family were well fed. Betty and Everett enjoyed dancing and would travel to the Terp Ballroom in Austin, or the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, to dance to the sounds of the big bands. Betty and Everett also enjoyed camping and in later years, seeing the country on bus tours. Betty was the family bookkeeper and historian, keeping detailed journals and records.

Betty and Everett were caregivers to daughter, Joanne, who acquired a brain tumor in 1984. They moved to La Crosse, in 1993 and were active volunteers at St. Joseph's Rehab Center, where Joanne lived for 17 years. Betty and Everett's hard work and generosity was acknowledged when they received the Volunteer Service Regional Award in 2003.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Pauline and Robert; husband, Everett; daughter, Joanne; sister, Sylvia; and son-in-law, Mike. She leaves behind brother, Donald Stolpman; son, Kenneth (Catherine) Graves; daughter, Mary Graves; grandson, Robert (Susan) Graves; granddaughter, Mary Jo Bell; great-grandchildren, Colton and Abbygail Graves; nieces, Susan Baker and Cathy (Mark) Steinke; grandnieces, Christy (Tony) and Danielle. Betty was reunited with son, Dennis (Judy) Segar in 2006.

Dementia compromised Betty's memory and ability to communicate in recent years. We miss her voice, her laughter, her hugs and her rhubarb pie.

A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, St. Patrick's Church Onalaska. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to the time of the service in the gathering space. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at Sacred Heart Church, with internment at Fairview Cemetery, both in Hayfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church; Hayfield American Legion; Catholic Charities; or charity of choice.