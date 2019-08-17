Elizabeth 'Betty' Mary (Kuehl) Daschler

Elizabeth "Betty" Mary (Kuehl) Daschler, 98, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center. She was born Feb. 2, 1921, to William and Josephine (Bach) Kuehl in Woodbury, Minn.

Betty grew up in Woodbury and graduated from Harding High School, St. Paul, in 1937. Betty married her love, Melville Daschler, Dec. 5, 1942, at her childhood home. Melville (Dasch) enlisted in the U.S. Navy and so began their love of travel and exploring their beautiful United States. They settled in Bettendorf, Iowa, where they raised their two daughters. Betty and Dasch retired in 1978 and built their retirement home on Greers Ferry Lake, Heber Springs, Ark. They embraced their new community, where Betty actively volunteered at Cleburne County Cares (food pantry) and delivered Meals on Wheels faithfully until the age of 93. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Heber Springs and a charter member of the PEO chapter in Heber Springs. Until Dasch's death in 1996, she and her husband, RV'd across the country visiting 49 states and all of the Canadian provinces. Words that describe Betty: independent, humble, dedicated, determined, with an unfailing faith in God. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Betty believed the secret to life was living healthy, exercising and enjoying an occasional martini, to add a little extra fun. At the age of 93, Betty chose La Crosse, as her new home. First Presbyterian Church, La Crosse, became an important part of her life. She was a member of PEO Chapter CR. Betty especially loved Seniors in Motion at First Presbyterian, where she exercised regularly every week and enjoyed the friendships she developed there.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Dan) Gholson and Lynn (Barry) Yontz; grandchildren, Lee (Angela) Gholson, Ben Gholson (Christina), Alexandra (Jason) Buck, Laura (Rob) Wanke and Jay Yontz (Kristin); great-grandchildren, Zachary and Andrew Gholson, Tyler and Daniel Buck and Ashley Wanke. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Jeanette Warnke; and brother, William Kuehl.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to First Presbyterian Church in La Crosse; First United Methodist Church, 1099 West Pine Street, Heber Springs, AR 72543; or Cleburne County Cares, Inc. 2016 Hwy. 25B, Heber Springs, AR 72543.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at First Presbyterian Church, 233 West Ave. S., La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service. A private burial will be held in Woodbury, at a later date. The family requests, in honor of Betty, to please bring a non-perishable food item to be donated.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family. Special thank you's to Dr. Joan Matey, Betty's personal physician, for five years of professional and personal care; to the Willows Assisted Living staff for the extra time they spent to make Betty's few months there feel like home; and to the Angels at Hillview Care Center who gave compassionate and dignified care for Betty's last days.