Eleanor Kinder
September 24, 1925 - October 03, 2019
Eleanor 'Joyce' Kinder
Eleanor "Joyce" Kinder, treasured and beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend of many, passed peacefully Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Joyce has been noted for her contagious smile and laugh, as well as her deep love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her calendar was full of days marking birthdays and anniversaries. She valued her spare time by watching local sports teams such as the Packers, Brewers, Badgers and Bucks. She was mostly interested in her family's achievements in sports and in life events.
She was part of the "Greatest Generation" having been born Sept. 24, 1925, in Vernon County, Wis., to Altie and Maljor Buros. Joyce was one of nine children. Two of the children died at an early age and the remaining seven went on to be married to their spouses for at least 60 years.
Joyce's marriage to her high school sweetheart, Paul Charles Kinder, Feb. 22, 1943, was just prior to Paul leaving for his duty in the European Theatre of World War II. While he was serving across the Atlantic, Joyce had her first child and stayed on her family's farm. Following her husband's safe return in 1946, their family grew to a total of six children by 1955, Dick, Conrad, Kris, Kathy, Mary and Patti.
Joyce and her husband would eventually retire to Rock Dam Lake, Clark County, Wis., and then winter in Yuma, Ariz. They permanently moved closer to the entire family in 1999, to Sparta.
Joyce was preceded in death by parents, Maljor and Altie; her father-in-law, Ernest Kinder; her mother-in-law, Frances Kinder; her husband, Paul; her daughter, Mary Sue Jensen (Steve); her son, Conrad Kinder; and a grandson, Ryan Rapraeger. Those who will dearly miss and cherish her memory are her children, Dick (Jeanne) Kinder of La Crosse, Kris Kinder of West Salem, Kathy (Steve) Rapraeger of Holmen and Patti (Tom) Nesseth of Sparta. Also her grandchildren, Heather (Mike) Kolovos, of Chandler, Ariz., Darren Kinder of La Crosse, Matthew Rapraeger of Holmen, Dr. Brian (Amy) Kinder of Woodbuy, Minn., Joey Nesseth of La Crosse, Heath Weissenberger of Onalaska, Cory (Mandy) Nesseth of Holmen, Ricci (Andrew) Herrmann of Holmen, Tad (Maria) Kinder of Holmen, Kelly (Travis) Lay of La Crosse, Ahna (Hector) Bazan of Holmen and Melissa Stanton of Eau Claire, Wis. Many great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews, will miss Joyce as well.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, and Mulder Health Care Facility for their superb cares and acts of kindness towards Joyce's cares.
In lieu of flowers, it was Joyce's wish to have memorials sent to either the Boys and Girls Club of Sparta or the Congregational United Church of Christ of Sparta.
Services will commence at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, with visitation and a formal funeral at 1 p.m. at the Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta. Burial will immediately follow in the Viola Cemetery in Viola. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schanhoferfh.com. The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home Sparta, is assisting family with arrangements.
Published on October 8, 2019
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.