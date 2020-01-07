Elda Marie Stange

HOLMEN -- Elda Marie Stange, 73, of Holmen passed away unexpectedly at home Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

She was born in La Crosse, Aug. 21, 1946, to Edwin and Meta Ideker. On Nov. 27, 1971, Elda married John Stange in Brownsville, Minn., and they moved to Holmen, in the spring of 1972.

Elda graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing in 1967. She went on to become the first director of nursing at the La Crescent Nursing Center and later became a nursing supervisor at St. Francis Hospital in La Crosse, where she worked until her medical retirement.

She enjoyed fishing, bowling, travel, puzzles, reading, baking, playing euchre and of course, "her" Brewers. She was a two-time cancer survivor and became the go-to resource for others going through their own struggles.

Elda is survived by two sons, Tom (Patti) of Sparta and Mark (Angie) of Onalaska; and by two grandsons, Joseph and Charlie. She is further survived by a brother, Allen (Bernie) Ideker of Owatonna, Minn.; a sister, Shirley (Steve) Blegen of Racine, Wis.; a sister-in-law, Janet Ideker of Onalaska; and many nieces and nephews and their children. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Howard Ideker.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the Zion Evangelical Church in Brownsville, with visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at the Zion Evangelical Cemetery, with a lunch to follow at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family. An online guest book is available at .