Elaine E. Van Voorhees
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Elaine E. Van Voorhees

April 25, 1940 - March 27, 2019

Elaine E. Van Voorhees Elaine E. Van Voorhees
CAMP DOUGLAS -- Elaine E. Van Voorhees, 78, of Camp Douglas passed away unexpectedly at her home Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
She was born April 25, 1940, to Herbert and Esther Speiles in Westboro, Wis. After attending high school, Elaine went on to vocational school, later working for Fort McCoy in a clerical position and the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Tomah, as a certified nursing assistant.
She is survived by her children, Dan (Arlene) of Sparta, Travis of La Crosse and Greg (Bridget) of Millston. She is further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
According to her wishes, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Published on March 28, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Elaine
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 28, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.