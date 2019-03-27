Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Elaine E. Van Voorhees
April 25, 1940 - March 27, 2019
Elaine E. Van Voorhees
CAMP DOUGLAS -- Elaine E. Van Voorhees, 78, of Camp Douglas passed away unexpectedly at her home Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
She was born April 25, 1940, to Herbert and Esther Speiles in Westboro, Wis. After attending high school, Elaine went on to vocational school, later working for Fort McCoy in a clerical position and the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Tomah, as a certified nursing assistant.
She is survived by her children, Dan (Arlene) of Sparta, Travis of La Crosse and Greg (Bridget) of Millston. She is further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
According to her wishes, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
CAMP DOUGLAS -- Elaine E. Van Voorhees, 78, of Camp Douglas passed away unexpectedly at her home Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
She was born April 25, 1940, to Herbert and Esther Speiles in Westboro, Wis. After attending high school, Elaine went on to vocational school, later working for Fort McCoy in a clerical position and the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Tomah, as a certified nursing assistant.
She is survived by her children, Dan (Arlene) of Sparta, Travis of La Crosse and Greg (Bridget) of Millston. She is further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
According to her wishes, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Published on March 28, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Elaine
in memory of Elaine
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 28, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.