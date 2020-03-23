Follow story
Elaine S. Kupka
March 23, 2020
Elaine S. Kupka
WHITEHALL -- Elaine S. Kupka, 86, of Whitehall died Monday, March 23, 2020, in the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center in Pigeon Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced when scheduled. A complete obituary can be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com. The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on March 24, 2020
in memory of Elaine
