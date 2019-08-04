Elaine M. Erickson
August 04, 2019

WEST SALEM -- Elaine M. Erickson, 95, of West Salem passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A private prayer service was held for close relatives at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad-Chapel, West Salem. Graveside services followed at the Neshonoc Cemetery, West Salem. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent by visiting the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on August 7, 2019
