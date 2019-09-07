Elaine O. DuCharme
Elaine O. DuCharme

December 24, 1939 - September 07, 2019

Elaine O. DuCharme, 79, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. She was born Dec. 24, 1939, in Eastman, the daughter of Paul and Tekla (Spalla) DuCharme.
Elaine worked for the State of Wisconsin, in many departments and retired in 1997, from a Research Unit at the University of Wisconsin. She enjoyed all outside activities, whether it was kayaking, biking, golfing, pickle ball or gardening. Whenever possible she loved to travel and enjoyed many trips in the U.S. and overseas (some by bicycle).
She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Foley; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Eldon and Cletus.
Per her request, there will be no services.
Published on September 11, 2019
in memory of Elaine
Obituary published in

Arrangements by

