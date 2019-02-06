Elaine L. Bronson

Elaine L. Bronson, 87, formerly of Ruby Lane, Manitowoc and River Woods Assisted Living, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, Feb. 6, 2019, at Tender Reflections of Manitowoc.

Elaine was born Jan. 12, 1932, in Cashton, daughter of the late Lawrence Alvin and Evelyn Inga (Jernander) Dunnum. Elaine enjoyed growing up on the farm, playing the oboe and cheer-leading. In 1949, Elaine won the Miss Cashton title at the Cashton Fall Festival, with her future husband cheering her on. She graduated with the class of 1950, from Cashton High School. On Sept. 26, 1953, Elaine married her childhood sweetheart, Richard T. Bronson, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cashton. Elaine was a successful Tupperware manager for 15 years. After moving to Manitowoc, Elaine worked as a distribution coordinator for Northern Labs, until her retirement in 1997. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school, was a member of the church council, president of the church women, a Stephen Minister and a member of the altar guild.

Elaine was very passionate about her Scandinavian heritage and was an active member of the Sons of Norway for many years, including serving as lodge president. She embraced her husband's love of flying through her participation in the Experimental Aircraft Association, including mixing hundreds of batches of pancakes for their yearly breakfast fly-ins and airshows. Elaine was keen to try new things; she celebrated her 59th birthday by skydiving. Elaine was very active in the Manitowoc Garden Club and the Business and Professional Women's Organization. She also served as treasurer for the Band & Orchestra Mothers of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Elaine enjoyed antiquing, gardening and traveling with her husband; she made several trips to visit friends and family in Alaska and Canada.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Bronson, Manitowoc; their four children, Thomas (Jean) Bronson, Greenfield, Carie Bronson (Dewey Hemba), Hartland, Brian (Lia) Bronson, Salem, Christina “Tina” (Larry) Simons, Franklin; nine grandchildren, Erik (Michelle) Bronson, Brianne (Trent) Greenawalt, Ken (Dottie) Hemba, Chris (Samantha) Hemba, Laura Gurka, Sarah Senger, Sofia Bronson, Emily Simons, Daniel Simons; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Kathy (Dick) Mannstedt, Onalaska; one sister-in-law, Joyce Dunnum, Owatonna, Minn.; numerous nieces, nephews; and other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Evelyn Dunnum; sister, Marion Newburg; brother, James Dunnum; and brother-in-law, James Newburg.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at First Lutheran Church, 521 North Eighth St., Manitowoc. The Rev. Rachel Hacker will officiate with entombment of her cremated remains to take place at the Knollwood Mausoleum at a later date. Relatives and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her name.