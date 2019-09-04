Eileen L. Hundt
Eileen L. Hundt

March 23, 1922 - September 04, 2019

ONALASKA -- Eileen L. Hundt, 97, of Onalaska died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the Onalaska Care Center. She was born in Highland, Wis., March 23, 1922, to Elmer and Mabel (Rossing) Everson. Committal prayers will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum at the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse chapel is assisting the family.
Published on September 4, 2019
