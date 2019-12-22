Eileen J. Arndt

SPARTA -- Eileen J. Arndt, 81, of Sparta passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. She was born in Sparta, Feb. 16, 1938, to Theodore and Doris (Prescott) Schlaver. She was a graduate of Sparta High School. She married Charles E. Arndt, Friday night, July 18, 1958. They were married at St. John's in Sparta, by Pastor Winkle, a man whom Eileen greatly admired. Charles dropped her off at work Tuesday morning and returned to his service in the Army. He was stationed in Germany and they did not see each other again until Eileen joined him in Germany, in January of 1959. While there, they were able to travel Europe and Africa. Their first child was born in Germany. They returned to the U.S. in April of 1960. Charles was reactivated in the National Guard in 1961, during the Cuban Missile Crisis and stationed in Fort Lewis, Wash. No spouses were allowed to accompany the troops. Eileen informed the U.S. that she had accompanied her husband to Germany and she would join him in Washington. She did.

They returned to the Arndt family farm in 1961, moved to Sparta, from 1964 - 1968. They moved to and purchased the family farm in 1968 and Eileen resided there for 51 years, until her death. She and her husband, Charles, were dairy farmers and there they raised their three children, Dan (Diane) Arndt, Dale (Julie) Arndt and Laurie (Chris) Houle. Eileen was blessed with a strong Christian faith. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Bangor, from 1968, until her death. From her birth until 1968, she was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Sparta. Eileen's life was solidly founded on faith, family and farming.

She loved and enjoyed her grandchildren, Danielle (Bobby) Sosalla, Tess (Zach) Zebell, Tara (Dylan) Blount, Ashley Arndt, Bryce Arndt, Bailee Peters and Trey Peters; and her great-grandchildren, Jackson, Tytus and Griffin Blount, Deacon and Roland Zebell and Adyson Sosalla.

She is survived by sisters, Ruth (Lloyd Evenson, Vernon) Johnson, Evelyn (Robert) Herrman, Anita (Al) Steinke; and two brothers, Ken (Vonnie) Schlaver and Gerald (Virginia) Schlaver; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews; and friends, including special friends, Jerry, Julie and Jenna Ender, Carol Jepson, Reuben and Rita Lemke, Dale and Ruthie Noth and Dan and Margaret Baker.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Arndt; brother, Donald Schlaver; sister, Charlotte Koopman; four brothers-in-law, Lloyd Evenson, Vernon Johnson, Robert Herrman and Al Steinke.

Although Eileen was a devoted and diehard Packers, Brewers and Badgers fan, she was adamant in living and teaching the importance of faith and that's what mattered in the end, is Jesus, only Jesus.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bangor. Pastor Roy Hefti will officiate. Burial will follow in St. John's Evangelical Cemetery, Sparta. Family and friends are invited for visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the church in Bangor. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. Saturday, until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Page-Smith Funeral Home of Sparta is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be offered at Torkelson Funeral Home-Tomah, Cashton, Necedah, Norwalk, Ontario and Sparta Funeral Home & Cremation.

In lieu of flowers, Eileen would like memorials given to the St. Paul's Lutheran School Renovation Project or St. Paul's church. The family would like to thank Gundersen Clinic and the Morrow Home of Sparta, for the wonderful care provided to Eileen her last three weeks.