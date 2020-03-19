Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Edwin Sullivan
March 19, 2020
Edwin 'Ed' Sullivan
ONALASKA/TREMPEALEAU -- Edwin "Ed" Sullivan, 82, of Onalaska and formerly of Trempealeau died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, after a long courageous battle with Inclusion Body Myositis.
Survivors include his wife, Sally; daughters, Kathy (Alan) Van Vleet, Sara (Shane) Stoner and Paula Stoner; his five grandchildren, Billy Skemp (friend, Marissa Colbert), Braeden (Jessica) Stoner, Alana (Jordan) Docken, Erik Van Vleet and Nicholas (Beatrice) Stoner; and three great-grandchildren, Milo and Jet Stoner, and Asher Docken.
A celebration of Ed's life will be held at a later date. The Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service of Onalaska is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.
Our family would like to thank Gundersen Health System and the Palliative care team, especially Linda Groon, MD, Kyla Lee, MD, Jason Hatfield, PA, and all the nurses and respiratory therapy team on the 6th floor for their incredible love, compassion and care.
Memorials may directed to the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska, The Children's Miracle Network and Aquinas Catholic Schools.
ONALASKA/TREMPEALEAU -- Edwin "Ed" Sullivan, 82, of Onalaska and formerly of Trempealeau died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, after a long courageous battle with Inclusion Body Myositis.
Survivors include his wife, Sally; daughters, Kathy (Alan) Van Vleet, Sara (Shane) Stoner and Paula Stoner; his five grandchildren, Billy Skemp (friend, Marissa Colbert), Braeden (Jessica) Stoner, Alana (Jordan) Docken, Erik Van Vleet and Nicholas (Beatrice) Stoner; and three great-grandchildren, Milo and Jet Stoner, and Asher Docken.
A celebration of Ed's life will be held at a later date. The Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service of Onalaska is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.
Our family would like to thank Gundersen Health System and the Palliative care team, especially Linda Groon, MD, Kyla Lee, MD, Jason Hatfield, PA, and all the nurses and respiratory therapy team on the 6th floor for their incredible love, compassion and care.
Memorials may directed to the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska, The Children's Miracle Network and Aquinas Catholic Schools.
Published on March 21, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Edwin
in memory of Edwin
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 21, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.