Edwin Sullivan
March 19, 2020

ONALASKA/TREMPEALEAU -- Edwin "Ed" Sullivan, 82, of Onalaska and formerly of Trempealeau died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, after a long courageous battle with Inclusion Body Myositis.
Survivors include his wife, Sally; daughters, Kathy (Alan) Van Vleet, Sara (Shane) Stoner and Paula Stoner; his five grandchildren, Billy Skemp (friend, Marissa Colbert), Braeden (Jessica) Stoner, Alana (Jordan) Docken, Erik Van Vleet and Nicholas (Beatrice) Stoner; and three great-grandchildren, Milo and Jet Stoner, and Asher Docken.
A celebration of Ed's life will be held at a later date. The Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service of Onalaska is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.
Our family would like to thank Gundersen Health System and the Palliative care team, especially Linda Groon, MD, Kyla Lee, MD, Jason Hatfield, PA, and all the nurses and respiratory therapy team on the 6th floor for their incredible love, compassion and care.
Memorials may directed to the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska, The Children's Miracle Network and Aquinas Catholic Schools.
Published on March 21, 2020
