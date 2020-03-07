Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Edwin Garbers
March 07, 2020
Edwin Garbers
Ed Garbers, 69, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Mary, Mother of the Church, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. Father Brian Konopa will be the celebrant. A visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass, Wednesday at the church. The complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Ed Garbers, 69, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Mary, Mother of the Church, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. Father Brian Konopa will be the celebrant. A visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass, Wednesday at the church. The complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on March 14, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Edwin
in memory of Edwin
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 14, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.