Edwin Garbers
Edwin Garbers

March 07, 2020

Ed Garbers, 69, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Mary, Mother of the Church, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. Father Brian Konopa will be the celebrant. A visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass, Wednesday at the church. The complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on March 14, 2020
