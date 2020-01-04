Edwin John Ferkingstad

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Edwin John Ferkingstad, 87, of Caledonia passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born May 28, 1932, to John and Hilda (Heide) Ferkingstad in Cresco, Iowa. He grew up in Lime Springs, Iowa. He was confirmed June 2, 1946, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lime Springs, Iowa, his confirmation Bible verse was, 2 Peter 3:18, "Grow in Grace and in the knowledge of our Lord and Savoir, Jesus Christ." He attended Cresco School until the 7th grade and graduated from Lime Springs High School in 1950, class motto: "Not the end but the beginning." He attended Winona State University, received a B.S. degree in history and a physical education minor, and went on to complete his master's degree in administration.

On April 14, 1956, he married Shirley Borgwardt in Winona, Minn., who preceded him in death April 29, 1996. On April 10, 1999, he married Barbara Fruechte in Eitzen, Minn.

He is survived by his wife, Barb, Caledonia; children, Tim (Ann) Ferkingstad, La Crescent, Brenda (Wayne) Anderson, Rollingstone, Minn., Kris (Dan) Leisen, Rushford, Minn., Kathy (Jim) Houdek, Caledonia, Rob Fruechte (Chris Hittner), Winona; grandchildren, Laura (James) Ethen, Erin Ferkingstad, Heidi (Chad) Meyer, Dawn (Mark) Mueller, Heather (Chris) Weifenbach, Ben (Amanda) Leisen, Nick Leisen, Leah Leisen, Jennifer (Rob) Burrichter, Gina (Zach Schaller), David (Rinli) Fruechte, Julia (Nat) Patzke, Jessica (Chance) Speltz; 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Alice Koball; and sister-in-law, Lois Kaste.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Shirley; and grandson, Taylor Leisen.

Ed worked for the Caledonia School District for 34 years, as a history teacher and then junior and senior high principal, retiring in 1993. In 1963-1970, he coached the first Caledonia Warrior Wrestling Team, winning a state championship in 1970. He was inducted into The Mayo Civic Minnesota Region 1 Wrestling Alumni Hall of Fame, The Dave Bartelma Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Caledonia Wrestling Hall of Fame.

He served in the Navy on the USS Midway, was a member of Ye' Royal Order of Blue Nose, crossing the Arctic Circle Sept. 16, 1952.

He was a lifelong member of the Lion's Club International, receiving many awards including the highest honor, The Melvin Jones Fellow award. He was also a member of The American Legion Post 191, Caledonia Cemetery Board, Able Board, the Hiawatha Valley Education Board and also the Caledonia MaCal Grove Golf Course.

Ed enjoyed working with his scroll saw, sports, spending time at his lake cabin, fishing and most of all spending time with his family and friends, which were everything to him. He had a strong faith, with his church family at Immanuel Lutheran Church, where he also served on numerous boards and committees.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 419 E. Grove St., Caledonia and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. prior to the 10:30 service Saturday, at the church. The Rev. Steven Meyer will officiate and military honors will be given by the VFW, American Legion and U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Caledonia.

We would like to express our sincere appreciation to Bernie at McCormick Funeral Home and St. Croix Hospice for their outstanding, compassionate care. Online condolences may be given at .

