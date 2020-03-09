Follow story
Edwin H. Bredlow
March 09, 2020
Edwin H. Bredlow Jr.
NORWALK -- Edwin H. Bredlow Jr., 85, of Norwalk passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, 25525 Cty. Hwy. P, Ontario. Pastor Larry Neitzel will officiate. He will be laid to rest in Hilltop Rest Cemetery, Ontario. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bredlow-Ewing American Legion Post #467, Ontario. The family would like to acknowledge the kindness and care and give a thank you to special cousins, Lorraine and Stan Buchholz. The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Wilton has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Published on March 11, 2020
