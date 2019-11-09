Edward James Wrobel Jr.

Edward James Wrobel Jr., 86, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at his home with his five girls by his side. He was born July 16, 1933, (his Dad's birthday) to Edward and Esther Schroeder Wrobel. He lived his entire life on or near the family farm on Chaseburg Ridge.

He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, where he remained a lifelong member and in his younger years, served on the church council and sang in the choir. He graduated from Viroqua High School in 1951. He played baseball and was a three-year varsity pitcher. His Dad passed away in 1952 and he began farming on his own. On June 6, 1953, he married Rachel Engh at Bethany Lutheran Church in Esofea. Farming was never easy and Ed or Rachel always had a job off the farm. In 1967, he started in the warehouse at Gateway Foods. Rachel and the girls kept farming; milking cows, baling hay and raising tobacco. He retired from Gateway in 1991 and continued farming until 2008.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rachel; and four grateful daughters, Rebecca (Roland) Hoff, Sharon (Rich) Davidson, Sara (Brian) Olson and Carrie (Karl) Pasch; 10 grandchildren, Matthew (Dawn) Hoff, Kelli Hoff, Andy (Tina) Hoff, Michael (Tammy) Davidson, Chad Clemment, Chris (Dawn) Clemment, Molly (Luke) McDonald, Tyler Olson, Grace and Grant Pasch; 15 great-grandchildren, Mason, Aubrey, Ellianna and new baby boy, Hoff, Samuel and Thomas Hoff, Hayden, Hudson and Rachel Clemment, Jack and Luke Clemment, Margaret McDonald and Brandi, Luke and Logan Malphurs. He is further survived by his sister, Dorothy Ostrem; his Engh family relatives; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant granddaughter, Kala Ann Davidson; his brother, Leyton; and his nephew, David Wrobel.

Our Dad treasured his faith and his family. He was a good and decent man and provided a wonderful life for his family. Blessed be the memory of Edward James Wrobel. The family would like to thank Dr. Feltes and the staff of VMH Hospice for their special care.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. The Rev. Steven Oldre will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Condolences may be given at . Memorials are preferred to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Time of Grace Ministry, Vernon Memorial Hospice or a charity of donor's choice.