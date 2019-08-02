Edward Carl Wojahn

Edward Carl Wojahn, 96, of La Crosse died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Hillview Health Care Center. He was born Dec. 18, 1922, in La Crosse, to Arthur and Ethel (Mundstock) Wojahn. He married Irene Miller, Sept. 16, 1948, in La Crosse. Ed was a World War II U.S. Army veteran, who fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was taken prisoner in December of 1944. He had worked on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad for 44 years, in the maintenance of way department. Ed was a member of the American Legion Post 52, in La Crosse, the D.A.U. Chapter 12, the Red Arrow Club and was Commander Adjunct and Treasurer for the Department of Wisconsin American Ex POW's. In addition, he was Commander of the Coulee Region Chapter of Ex POW's. Ed loved his Packers, fishing, hunting, golfing and gardening. He was a member of First Ev. Lutheran Church, in La Crosse and head usher for many years.

He is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Michael) McHenry of Onalaska and Darlene "Dolly" Nicolai of Eau Claire, Wis.; four grandchildren, Erika (Brian) Watson, Elissa (Scott) Zollin, Scott Nicolai and Joey (Chuck) Ihle; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Irene, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Herbert.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at First Ev. Lutheran Church. Pastor Roger Sachs will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Memorials may be given to First Ev. Lutheran Church or Luther High School. Online guestbook is available at .