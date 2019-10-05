Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Edward J. Semb
January 21, 1925 - October 05, 2019
Edward J. Semb
Edward J. Semb, 94, of La Crosse died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Veteran's Administration Medical Center in Tomah. He was born Jan. 21, 1925, in La Crosse, to Ludvig and Katherine Semb. Ed was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served in World War II. He married Reddiece Stavlo, June 2, 1951, in La Crosse. Ed had worked in the art department at Trane Company for many years, retiring in 1986. He was a very talented artist who loved making drawings and cartoons for his family. He also enjoyed golf and photography.
Ed is survived by five sons, Mark (Pam), Michael (Gail), Jeffrey (Susan), Brian and Gary (Missy); seven grandchildren, Aaron (Jaime), Lindsay (Chris) Meeusen, Christopher, Collin, Connor, Annie and Kitt; four great-grandchildren, Haileigh and Harper Meeusen and Camden and Isaiah Semb. He was preceded in death by his wife, Reddiece; his parents; an infant brother; and two sisters, Dorothy and Cleo.
Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Sister Kathy Stuttgen will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday
at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com. To send flowers to the family of Edward J. Semb, please visit Tribute Store.
Edward J. Semb, 94, of La Crosse died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Veteran's Administration Medical Center in Tomah. He was born Jan. 21, 1925, in La Crosse, to Ludvig and Katherine Semb. Ed was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served in World War II. He married Reddiece Stavlo, June 2, 1951, in La Crosse. Ed had worked in the art department at Trane Company for many years, retiring in 1986. He was a very talented artist who loved making drawings and cartoons for his family. He also enjoyed golf and photography.
Ed is survived by five sons, Mark (Pam), Michael (Gail), Jeffrey (Susan), Brian and Gary (Missy); seven grandchildren, Aaron (Jaime), Lindsay (Chris) Meeusen, Christopher, Collin, Connor, Annie and Kitt; four great-grandchildren, Haileigh and Harper Meeusen and Camden and Isaiah Semb. He was preceded in death by his wife, Reddiece; his parents; an infant brother; and two sisters, Dorothy and Cleo.
Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Sister Kathy Stuttgen will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday
at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com. To send flowers to the family of Edward J. Semb, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 7, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Edward
in memory of Edward
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on October 07, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.