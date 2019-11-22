Edward Budd Miner, MD

Edward Budd Miner, MD of La Crosse passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, surrounded by his family at the Bethany St Joseph Care Center from complications of Parkinson's disease. He was born to Percy L. and Esther E. (Smith) Miner Jan. 20, 1933, in Pepin, Wis., where everyone had a nickname, his was Budd. He graduated from Pepin H.S. in 1950. He went on to earn his second moniker, Dr. Ed, graduating from the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor's degree in medical science in 1954 and his medical degree in 1957. He and Jean Ann Quisenberry met in the registration line at UW-Madison. They were married June 15, 1957, and the couple moved to Indianapolis where Ed completed his residency, serving as chief resident, and then completing a fellowship in endocrinology and metabolism.

In the early 1960's, Dr. Ed worked for the U.S. Public Health Service with the National Institutes of Health in Washington, D.C. Dr. Ed came to La Crosse in 1964 to join Internal Medicine at the Gundersen Clinic. He practiced medicine for 35 years until retiring in 1999. As a primary care physician and medical educator, Dr. Miner touched the lives of many people. He served as the Secretary Treasurer of the Gundersen Medical Foundation supporting education and the growth of the clinic over his tenure. He championed housing and services for the aging and disability community, water fluoridation, and advanced health care planning. Sally and Dr. Ed were recently honored for their contributions to the community with the Founder's Award from the Gundersen Medical Foundation.

Ed and Jean raised three daughters and it brought a smile to his face to talk about them if anyone asked. He was a long-time member of the La Crosse Jazz Society, appreciating the great local and national talent that gathered for the Jazz Fest. His passions were music and people. Everyone benefitted from his marvelous memory for the details of people's lives and his ability recall these details when he spoke with friends, patients and colleagues. He had a wonderful knack of showing people that we are all connected to one another in some way.

Ed married Sally (Schmitz) Frick April 17, 1998. Together they enjoyed his retirement, traveling widely, enjoying sporting events on both sides of the river, entertaining friends, volunteering, and watching the grandchildren grow up. Ed was an active member of his church community first at Asbury United Methodist and then at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church where he sang in the choir, and performed in the bell choir.

Ed is survived by his wife, Sally (Schmitz Frick) Miner; his daughters, Jennifer Miner (Ross) Asselstine of San Anselmo, Calif., Dr. Pamela Rae (Julie) Miner of Portland, Ore., and Amie Elizabeth (David) Bates of Nashville, Tenn.; his stepsons, Adam (Wendy) Frick of La Crescent, Minn., and Alex (Kris) Frick of Dakota, Minn.; and his grandchildren, Brett and Claire Asselstine, James and McCall Bates, Reid and Miles Miner, Haley, Hunter and Hannah Frick, and Karina Puent. He was preceded in death by his parents; a stepgrandson, Zachary Puent; son-in-law, Martin Kragness and his former wife, Jean (Quisenberry) Miner.

The family would like to express their profound appreciation of the staff of Bethany St Joseph Care Center for their attentive, professional and compassionate care. As his last expression of caring and service he is donating his body to his alma mater, University of Wisconsin-Madison Medical School. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Gundersen Medical Foundation, La Crosse Community Theater or the charity of your choice.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 21 N. Hill St., La Crescent with Pastor Mike Woods and Pastor Kent Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. South, La Crosse. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of services at the church. An online guestbook is available at .