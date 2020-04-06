Edward E. KlosKlos
April 06, 2020

WESTBY -- Edward E. Klos, 79, of Westby passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. Due to COVID-19, a private Mass of Christian Burial will take place for immediate family members, with a public Mass being planned for a later date at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Viroqua. Please visit www.vossfh.com to view the complete obituary. Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby is serving the family.
