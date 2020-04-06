Follow story
Edward E. KlosKlos
April 06, 2020
Edward E. Klos
WESTBY -- Edward E. Klos, 79, of Westby passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. Due to COVID-19, a private Mass of Christian Burial will take place for immediate family members, with a public Mass being planned for a later date at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Viroqua. Please visit www.vossfh.com to view the complete obituary. Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby is serving the family.
Published on April 6, 2020
