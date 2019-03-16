Edward Ikert
Edward Ikert

March 16, 2019

Edward Ikert Edward "Ed" Ikert I
Edward "Ed" Ikert I, 97, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 16, 2019. A private graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on March 18, 2019
