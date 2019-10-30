Edward (Bud) M. Giblin

Edward (Bud) M. Giblin, 94, passed Wednesday, , 2019, at Claddagh Senior Living in Caledonia, Minn. Ed was born , 1924, to John Giblin and Nellie (McDonald) Giblin of Caledonia. He married Doris Heintz Nov. 4, 1948, at St John's Catholic Church in Caledonia.

Ed was a farmer who loved his land and was a proud caretaker of the farm which has over 100 years of history in the family. He loved his family and his pets, especially the cats in his life. Over his lifetime, he worked at Trane Company for over 39 years, did trucking, worked at Cargill, worked on the railroad, and so much more. He always provided for his family.

He was a member of St. John's and later St. Mary's Catholic Churches. He was also a member of the Hokah Lions Club, a town board member, and a fire warden. After retirement, he enjoyed old timers softball, pumpkin ball, and excelled at horseshoes.

Ed is survived by sons, Jim (Claudette), Dave (Deb); daughters, Diane (Lee), Patty (Don); six grandchildren, Chad Giblin, Shawn Giblin, Dr. Dawn Sears, Commander Dan Wiegrefe, Hillary Grodevant, Mitch Wampole; 12 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cat, Sparky.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; parents, John and Nellie; brother, John (Alice); and sisters, Mary and Nora (Butch).

A special note of gratitude to Claddagh Senior Living staff for their kindness and patience, as well as St. Croix Hospice angels.

Visitation will be held at 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, prior to the funeral at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Calendonia.

Lunch will be served at the church after the service. Burial will be at the St Patrick Cemetery, Brownsville, Minn. McCormick Funeral Home is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at .