Edward J. Adams

Edward "Jack" J. Adams, 87, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born Jan. 15, 1933, in La Crosse, to Leslie and Edith (Conway) Adams.

He married Beverly Swan in La Crosse, Oct. 26, 1957. Jack served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a Boy Scout leader, gun safety instructor, County Alliance member, Badger State Sportsmen's Club president and board member, a member of the Korean War Veterans Association and American Legion Post 52, La Crosse. He loved hunting, fishing and many outdoor activities.

He is survived by his children, Mike (Shannon) Adams of La Crescent, Minn., Kevin (Patty) Adams of Grayslake, Ill., Lynne (Jim) Blank of West Salem and Joni Bott of La Crosse; eight grandchildren, Jeron Adams, Lexi Adams, Dean Adams, Cody Blank, Leigha Saxton, Calli Blank, Joel Bott and Hannah Bott; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, Thomas (Karen) Adams of La Crosse. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; a grandson, Kyle Bott; and a sister, Judy French.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to NASA or the donor's choice. The Schumacher - Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crosse Chapel is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at .