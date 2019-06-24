Follow story
Edna M. Wiese
July 03, 1918 - June 24, 2019
Edna M. Wiese
Edna M. Wiese, 100, of La Crosse passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center.
She was born July 3, 1918, in the town of Bergen, Vernon County, to Wilhelm and Bertha (Laedeke) Wiese.
Edna was a life long member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church. She worked at the Bodega and retired from Lutheran Hospital.
Edna is survived by family and close friends, Karen (John) Fischer, Dan (Dani) Wiese, Joyce (Paul) Wuske and Sue (John) Blanchar.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Pastor Richard Pamperin will officiate and burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, La Crosse, or Luther High School.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on June 25, 2019
