Edna Webb
November 10, 1944 - December 10, 2019
Edna Mae Webb, 75, of La Crosse died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System. She was born in Ettrick Nov. 10, 1944. In 1967, she married LeRoy Webb.
Edna had worked for Rowley's Office Supply and also Herbal Healings. She loved her flowers and Hummingbirds dearly.
In addition to her husband, LeRoy; she is survived by her son, Dwayne (Clarissa) Webb of La Crosse; one sister, Gloria (Jack) Austin of Hixton; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by one brother, Larry Erickson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Living Hope Lutheran Church, Ettrick. Pastor Kary Jonas will officiate. Burial will follow in the South Beaver Creek Cemetery, Ettrick. Friends may call on the family from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday evening at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse chapel, 200 West Ave. South. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of services at the church. Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Events
Visitation
Sunday December 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, Wisconsin
Visitation
Monday December 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Living Hope Lutheran Church
15630 East 4th St, Ettrick, WI
Funeral Service
Monday December 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Living Hope Lutheran Church
15630 East 4th St, Ettrick, WI
