Earl Lee Klankowski
August 25, 2019
Earl Lee Klankowski
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Earl Lee Klankowski, 63, of Caledonia died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, of injuries sustained in a tree trimming accident near Austin, Minn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary's Holy Family Hall and visitation will also be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on August 27, 2019
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
