Earl C. Farnam
November 03, 2019
Earl C. Farnam Jr.
HILLSBORO/HOLMEN -- Earl C. Farnam Jr., 50, of Hillsboro and formerly of Holmen passed away with his family by his side Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at University of Wisconsin Hospitals-Madison. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Jandt Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory-Jostad Chapel, 121 North Youlon St., West Salem. Pastor Jonathan Schmidt will officiate. Burial will be in the Neshonic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. To view the obituary in it's entirety and to offer the family online condolences please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on November 9, 2019
in memory of Earl
