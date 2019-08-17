Follow story
Earl Dean Buchholz
March 03, 1930 - August 17, 2019
ONTARIO/OIL CITY, Wis. -- Earl Dean Buchholz, 89, of Ontario and Oil City died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Vernon Manor, Viroqua. He was born March 3, 1930, to Julius and Myrtle (Heath) Buchholz in Oil City, town of Sheldon, Monroe County, Wis.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. today, Aug. 21, at Grace Community Church in Ontario. Burial will follow in the Hilltop Rest Cemetery, Ontario. Pastor Bruce Milleman will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Memorials may be given to the Ontario Public Library or Grace Community Church in Earl's name. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Ontario, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on August 20, 2019
