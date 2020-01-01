Dylan Delaney
Dylan Delaney

January 01, 2020

Dylan Delaney Dylan Allen Delaney
MABEL, Minn -- Dylan Allen Delaney, 17, of Mabel died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Mabel from injuries received in an automobile accident.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the St. Olaf Catholic Church in Mabel. Burial will be in the Mabel Public Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the St. Olaf Catholic Church and again 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Memorials are preferred. www.mengisfuneralhome.com.
Published on January 2, 2020
