Dwight Odell Backman
May 23, 2019
Dwight Odell Backman
SPARTA -- Dwight Odell Backman, 75, of Sparta passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, May 23, 2019, at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse. A celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Aug., 10, in The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
