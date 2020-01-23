DuWayne Richard Fortney
DuWayne Richard Fortney

January 23, 2020

VIROQUA -- DuWayne "Dewey" Richard Fortney, 79, of Viroqua died at home Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Funeral services for Dewey will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, in Viroqua. Pastor Michelle Engh of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Viroqua will officiate. Full military honors will follow the service at the funeral home. Friends may call on the family during a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday before the service at the funeral home. A luncheon will follow.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred in DuWayne's name. Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St., in Viroqua is serving the family, (608) 637-2100.
Published on January 28, 2020
