Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
DuWayne Richard Fortney
January 23, 2020
DuWayne 'Dewey' Richard Fortney
VIROQUA -- DuWayne "Dewey" Richard Fortney, 79, of Viroqua died at home Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Funeral services for Dewey will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, in Viroqua. Pastor Michelle Engh of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Viroqua will officiate. Full military honors will follow the service at the funeral home. Friends may call on the family during a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday before the service at the funeral home. A luncheon will follow.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred in DuWayne's name. Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St., in Viroqua is serving the family, (608) 637-2100.
VIROQUA -- DuWayne "Dewey" Richard Fortney, 79, of Viroqua died at home Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Funeral services for Dewey will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, in Viroqua. Pastor Michelle Engh of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Viroqua will officiate. Full military honors will follow the service at the funeral home. Friends may call on the family during a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday before the service at the funeral home. A luncheon will follow.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred in DuWayne's name. Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St., in Viroqua is serving the family, (608) 637-2100.
Published on January 28, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of DuWayne
in memory of DuWayne
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 28, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.