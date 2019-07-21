Follow story
Dustin J. Stockowitz
July 21, 2019
Dustin J. Stockowitz
ONALASKA -- Dustin J. Stockowitz, 30, of Onalaska died suddenly Sunday, July 21, 2019, in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. A full obituary and online condolences are online at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on July 22, 2019
in memory of Dustin
in memory of Dustin
