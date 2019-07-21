Dustin J. Stockowitz
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Dustin J. Stockowitz

July 21, 2019

Dustin J. Stockowitz Dustin J. Stockowitz
ONALASKA -- Dustin J. Stockowitz, 30, of Onalaska died suddenly Sunday, July 21, 2019, in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. A full obituary and online condolences are online at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on July 22, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Dustin
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on July 22, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.