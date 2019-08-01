Follow story
Duane J. Olson
August 01, 2019
Duane J. Olson
HOLMEN -- Duane J. Olson, 83, of Holmen passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Hillview Nursing Home as a result of a stroke. A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 10, at Good Shepherd Church on Sand Lake Road, Holmen, with visitation beginning an hour before. A private burial service will be held at a later date. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com.
