Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Duane G. Hoff
February 15, 2019
Duane G. Hoff
GALESVILLE -- Duane G. Hoff, 88, of Galesville died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in the Marinuka Manor in Galesville.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, in the Zion Lutheran Church in Galesville, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the High Cliff Cemetery in Galesville at a later date.
The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary can be viewed at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.
GALESVILLE -- Duane G. Hoff, 88, of Galesville died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in the Marinuka Manor in Galesville.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, in the Zion Lutheran Church in Galesville, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the High Cliff Cemetery in Galesville at a later date.
The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary can be viewed at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.
Published on February 16, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Duane
in memory of Duane
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 16, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.