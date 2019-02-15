Duane G. Hoff
Duane G. Hoff

February 15, 2019

GALESVILLE -- Duane G. Hoff, 88, of Galesville died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in the Marinuka Manor in Galesville.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, in the Zion Lutheran Church in Galesville, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the High Cliff Cemetery in Galesville at a later date.
The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary can be viewed at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.
Published on February 16, 2019
