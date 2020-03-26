Follow story
Duane R. Hertzfeldt
March 26, 2020
Duane R. Hertzfeldt
ETTRICKORTH BEND, Wis. -- Duane R. Hertzfeldt, 83, of Ettrick and formerly North Bend passed away peacefully Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home. Private family services will be held, with a celebration of life at a later date. Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel is assisting the family.
Published on March 29, 2020
in memory of Duane
