Duane R. Hertzfeldt
Duane R. Hertzfeldt

March 26, 2020

ETTRICKORTH BEND, Wis. -- Duane R. Hertzfeldt, 83, of Ettrick and formerly North Bend passed away peacefully Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home. Private family services will be held, with a celebration of life at a later date. Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel is assisting the family.
Published on March 29, 2020
