Duane Dubey Sr.

ALMA CENTER, Wis. -- Duane Dubey Sr., 88, of Alma Center passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, Wis.

Duane was born May 11, 1931, in Milwaukee, to Lillian (nee Russow) and Ovid Dubey. Duane served in the U.S. Air Force. In 1957, Duane married Lenore Leising in Milwaukee and had 12 children. Duane retired from the Bradley Corporation after many years. In retirement he enjoyed building and working on his farm, gardening, hunting and woodworking.

Duane is survived by his loving children, Duane (Anna) Dubey Jr. of Waupaca, Bruce Dubey of Hartford, Tim (Amy) Dubey of Newburg, Chris (Mary) Dubey of Erin, David (Kim) Dubey of Mukwonago, Mark (Marinella) Dubey of Viroqua, Mary (Randy) DeMunck of Friendship, Paul (Jessie) Dubey of Hartford, Noel (Becky) Dubey of Jefferson and Michelle (T.J.) Dickau of West Bend; 30 cherished grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren; and sister, Margaret Barnes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Rose Dubey; son, John Dubey; former wife, Lenore Dubey; sister, Mary Ellen (Howard) Erickson; and brother-in-law, Bruce Barnes.

A Mass of Resurrection for Duane will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the St. Therese Chapel (lower level of the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Help of Christians, at Holy Hill, 1525 Carmel Road, Hubertus, Wis., 53033). Fr. Bonaventure Lussier, OCD officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. in the St. Therese Chapel. Duane's committal will follow Mass at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hartford.

In memory of Duane, contributions to the Catholic Charities, 702 South High Point Road, Suite 201, Madison, Wis., 53719, are appreciated.

The Dubey Family wishes to thank all the staff members on the 1st floor of Ainsworth Hall at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King, for the love and support provided. Also, a great thanks to the doctors and nurses at ThedaCare at Home Hospice for the compassionate care given to Duane.

