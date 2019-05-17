Dr. Patrick Trokan

Dr. Patrick Trokan passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, May 17, 2019. Pat was a husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, professor, coach and man who loved life. He was born in West Allis, Wis., Nov. 17, 1946, to Helen and Paul Trokan.

Pat was often seen on the golf course where he enjoyed the game and where occasional non polite language may have escaped his mouth. He was always willing to take a moment and have a discussion with anyone who was in the need of a kind word or helpful guidance.

Dr. Trokan received his Doctorate from the University of New Mexico, July 31, 1981. He spent many years as a professor and baseball coach at U.W. La Crosse where he was able to share his wisdom and wit with many youngsters who were fortunate to have him as their mentor. Among the many lessons he taught his young charges were lessons about fair play, hard work, good sportsmanship, and being responsible for their own actions and life.

Pat was often seen at his daughter Tanya's horse barn and at her equestrian events. He loved to help with preparing the horse for competition and for offering words of encouragement to Tanya and to the other competitors as they prepared for their competitions. He was recognized as the World's Best Show Dad at Tanya's equestrian competitions. Pat was a pleasure to be with and those that knew him were always greeted with a smile and words of encouragement.

Pat was preceded in death by his loving wife, Yvonne; his mother and father; and his infant brother. He is survived by his daughter, Tanya Trokan-Fogel; son-in-law, Hank Fogel; and grandson, Stetson.

We will all sadly miss him here on earth but there is comfort in knowing that Heaven has gained a special champion and we will one day be reunited with him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, June 14, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Onalaska. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate. Friends may call from 4 p.m. Friday until the time of services at the church. A dinner will be served in the church hall following the services.