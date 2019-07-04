A. Rolf Jore, DVM

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Dr. Aanon Rolf Jore, 88, of Caledonia died July 4, 2019, at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center, Spring Grove, Minn.

Rolf was born Oct. 8, 1930, in La Crosse, to Ole and Emma (Sanden) Jore. He had an identical twin brother, Robert, and one younger brother, Roger. He was raised on a dairy and hog farm in lower Sheldon and started his education in a one room schoolhouse. For several years, there were only four students, taught by his Aunt Nettie Jore.

After completion of high school in Houston, Minn., Rolf attended Luther College for two years. Due to a family illness, he returned home to farm. In December 1951, Rolf was drafted into the Army, during which he served in Nuremberg, Germany. On June 9, 1956, he married the love of his life, Marilyn Eleanor Allmaras, a nurse from La Crosse.

Rolf continued his education, receiving his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Minnesota, in 1961. He started his practice in Caledonia and continued there for over 35 years. During this time, he worked at the Sales Barn on Mondays, the Houston County Fair and was renowned by other veterinarians for gastric surgeries.

Rolf had a love of animals, farming and the outdoors. Later in life he would take drives in the country and go to the river to watch the migrating geese. He was an avid reader of non-fiction books and loved to read about the lives of historical figures and civilizations. One of his favorite pastimes included golfing in the men's league on Thursday nights, leading to several golfing vacations with Marilyn and friends. Other travels included various spots within the U.S., Europe and Africa.

Rolf served on the Board of Directors for Sprague National Bank and also a director and president for the Houston County Historical Society. He practiced and lived his faith as a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church for over 50 years, and served as a council member, congregational president and Sunday school teacher. He was a Boy Scout leader and a member of the VFW and the American Legion. Rolf and Marilyn were honored to be chosen Founder's Day Parade Marshall's, for their community service in 1996.

Later in life, Rolf suffered from memory loss due to Parkinsonism syndrome and pesticide toxicity.

Rolf is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marilyn; and children, Kathryn (Gary Rommes), Susan (Robert Schneider), David Thomas (Lori Schumacher), Carolyn (Kirk Hankins) and Daniel Rolf (Katherine Baumgardt); along with 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Rolf was preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Roger; and parents, Ole and Emma Jore.

The family would like to thank the wonderful care providers and staff from the Memory Care Unit of Gundersen Tweeten Health Center, and Dr. Lucas Hammell.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, July 7, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Caledonia, as well as from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 8. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Memorials may be designated to the Houston County Historical Society or the Stone Church in Houston, Minn.

McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at .