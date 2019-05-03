Dr. Marvin T. Case

WOODBURY, Minn./LA CROSSE -- Dr. Marvin T. Case, 84, formerly of Woodbury and La Crosse passed away peacefully Friday, May 3, 2019, at Avow Hospice House in Naples, Fla., after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was the beloved husband to two amazing, inspirational wives, married to Beverly Case for 42 years, who was his devoted partner and whose support enhanced his 31 year career at 3M; and married to Carolyn Case for 17 years, who was his source of inner strength and brought him joy throughout his retirement years. He was blessed with two children, Steve Case and Lori (Rob) Simpson' and grandsons, Connor and Ryan; two stepchildren, Eric (Valerie) Tidquist and Mary Beth Gaffney; and stepgrandchildren, Charlie, Cooper and Taylor.

His prominent veterinary pathology career gave him immense satisfaction, beginning as a proud DVM PhD graduate of the University of Illinois, followed by 31 years of loyal service at 3M, including attainment of Corporate Scientist and Director of Toxicology. Upon retirement, Marv and Carolyn established a scholarship fund at the University of Illinois, for aspiring students passionate about veterinary medicine research. Marv had a tireless work ethic and was a kind, gentle man to all who crossed his path.

There will be a celebration of his life at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, in the La Crosse area, at Holmen Lutheran Church, 228 Morris St., Holmen. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the exceptionally caring staff at Avow Hospice House, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105, or to the Dr. Marvin and Carolyn Case Scholarship Fund, University of Illinois Foundation, Harker Hall, MC-386, 1305 West Green St., Urbana, IL 61801-2962.

Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.