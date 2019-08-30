Follow story
August 30, 2019
Dr. Lee T. Rozelle, 86, of La Crosse passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Lee earned his PhD in physical chemistry at University of Wisconsin-Madison, started his career at North Star Research and Development and later held a position as vice president at Culligan International. He made many contributions to the water quality industry, including serving as chairman of the Water Quality Association and as a member of numerous water quality and purification societies. Lee was a practiced tenor sax player and jazz musician.
Lee is survived by wife of 63 wonderful years, Barbara; sons, David (Debra) and Steven; daughter, Anny (Dean); grandchildren, Nathan, Megan (Craig), Barbara; great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Cale, Jase and Kinsley. Preceded in death by parents, Theodore and Alice; beloved brother, Richard; sons, Scott and Kenneth; daughter, Carolyn; and Lee's loving dog and companion, Spooner. The family will be holding private services. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
