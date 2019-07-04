Follow story
Dr. Rolf Jore
July 04, 2019
Dr. Rolf Jore
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Dr. Rolf Jore, 88, of Caledonia died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Tweeten Healthcare, Spring Grove, Minn.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church and also from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on July 5, 2019
