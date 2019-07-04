Dr. Rolf Jore
Dr. Rolf Jore

July 04, 2019

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Dr. Rolf Jore, 88, of Caledonia died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Tweeten Healthcare, Spring Grove, Minn.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church and also from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on July 5, 2019
