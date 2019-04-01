Dr. James Hickey
Dr. James Hickey

April 01, 2019

Dr. James Hickey Dr. James R. Hickey
CHANDLER, Ariz.PARTA -- Dr. James R. Hickey, 85, of Chandler, formerly of Sparta, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, from kidney complications.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Torkelson Page-Smith Funeral Home in Sparta. Burial with full military honors will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on April 20, 2019
