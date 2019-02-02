Dr. Soon Heung “Curtis” Kang

ONALASKA -- Dr. Soon Heung “Curtis” Kang, 95, of Onalaska passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Curtis was born in Korea, Jan. 20, 1924, and escaped from North Korea, to the U.S. in 1948. Through his own strong-willed determination, Curtis taught himself English, then embarked on his journey pursuing higher education. In 1953, he received his bachelor of arts degree in history from Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn., and his master's degree from the University of Chicago, in 1956. Curtis was later conferred with his doctorate in philosophy from the University of Iowa, in 1974.

Curtis served as a professor at Buena Vista College in Stone Lake, Iowa, from 1960 to 1970. After a short gap in time while he worked on his doctorate, he then served as a professor in the history department at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, from 1976 until his retirement in 1990.

Curtis was passionate about golfing and remained an active golfer until the age of 90. He was awarded many trophies from area tournaments throughout his life and recorded four holes-in-one, the last being in 2012. Curtis also had a great love of flowers. He proudly grew and displayed them in his yard for visitors to enjoy. He especially enjoyed growing roses, petunias and oriental poppies.

Curtis married Anna (Bateman) Hudspeth in 1982. Anna preceded him in death in 2002. He then married Ruth (Bahr) Buchner in 2003. Ruth preceded him in death in 2012.

He is survived by his stepchildren, Donna (David) Hudspeth Etchieson of Conway, Ark., Ruthann (Vince) Bahr of Onalaska, Carol (Greg) Guanella of La Crosse, Bill (Laurie) Buchner of Onalaska and Jean (Dean) Piper of Rockland; numerous stepgrandchildren; stepgreat-grandchildren; and stepgreat-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other family members in Korea. In addition to both of his wives, Curtis was also preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Laura Hudspeth Tate in 2007; and his siblings.

A visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, where a prayer service will begin at 1:30 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Scott Skogen. Burial will follow in Onalaska City Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to North Presbyterian Church, 1327 North Salem Road, La Crosse, WI 54603.

Curtis' family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to staff on 6th Legacy at Gundersen Health System for their wonderful care, and special thanks to his neighbors on Charles Court for the many wonderful things they did for him and for watching over him.