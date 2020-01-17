Dr. David R. Vruwink

ONALASKA/AUBURNDALE -- Dr. David R. Vruwink, 68, of Onalaska formerly of Auburndale passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Winona Health, Winona, Minn. He was born June 26, 1951, in Marshfield, Wis., son of Helen (Ashbeck) and the late Donald Vruwink of Milladore, Wis.

He attended St. Killian's Grade School in Blenker, Wis., and graduated from Auburndale High School, class of 1969. David earned his bachelor degree from UW Stevens Point and masters from Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Mich. After his stint in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, he traveled south to Arkansas, earning his PHD from the University of Arkansas in 1982. He then settled in Manhattan, Kan., his home for the next 26 years, teaching at Kansas state University and finishing his career as the assistant dean of business and director of graduate studies.

David married Caroline Capal Jan. 6, 2006, in Hilongos, Leyte Philippines. Upon retirement, he moved to Onalaska, with his wife and son, Aaron. Upon their arrival in Wisconsin, they welcomed their second son, Luke. David enjoyed golfing, gardening, raising his own vegetables and berries and tending to his flowers. His true passion however was following the financial markets and investing. He made many trips to his wife's native Philippines, building a house in Caroline's hometown of Leyte. This was David's great escape from the harsh Wisconsin winters and to simply enjoy the warm hospitality of the Philippine people. Dave was a conservative person by nature but very generous when it came to helping people less fortunate than himself.

Dave is survived by his wife, Caroline; two sons, Aaron and Luke, all of Onalaska; his mother, Helen of Milladore; three brothers, Don (Beth) Vruwink of Milton, Richard Vruwink of Marshfield and Robert (Mary Grace) of Milladore; two sisters, Kathleen (Dr. Jerome) Sheff of Wausau, Wis., and Elaine (Russell) Bauer of Auburndale. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald; and infant sister, Mary.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Patrick Catholic Parish, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Monsignor Steven Kachel will officiate. Burial will be in St. Kilian's Cemetery, Blenker. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home-Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass, Saturday, Jan. 25, at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory-Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting the family at their time of need. In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to a trust fund established for his boys.