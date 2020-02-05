Dr. Curtis "Doc" G. Baltz

WEST SALEM -- Dr. Curtis "Doc" G. Baltz, 75, of West Salem died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, from cancer.

Born to Carolyn Rose (nee Dunsing) and Dr. Walter F. Baltz March 3, 1944, he attended West Salem Public Schools (K-12) and then the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, for his pre-dental studies, followed by Marquette University, from which he received his dental degree. Following graduation from Dental School, Dr. Baltz returned to West Salem, joining his father in private practice. Soon thereafter, he entered the U.S. Army and after initial preparation, departed for Vietnam. Upon return from military service, he re-entered practice with his father and was soon thereafter also elected La Crosse County Coroner. Doc's other contributions to the community of West Salem include, but are not limited to, serving as Master of the West Salem Masonic Lodge, member of the V.F.W., life member of the American Legion, president of the West Salem Rotary Club, member of the La Crosse County Republican Party. He was an Eagle Scout/Order of the Arrow.

One might say Doc had a serious case of wanderlust. First leaving West Salem in the early 1980s to practice dentistry in the state of Kansas. After a few years, he moved to South Dakota, where he had a private practice in Hoven, while sharing his talents leading the dental clinic in Eagle Butte, on the Cheyenne River Reservation (Indian Health Service). Additionally, during this chapter of his life, he dived head-first into raising horses, chickens and pheasants, as outdoor hobbies and learned to craft beautiful American Indian bead-work. He took a position leading the dental clinic in Mission, on the Rosebud Reservation. This is where he met and fell in love with Sharon Burnette-Baltz. In this chapter he took to golf along with other Native American artisan work - most notably, painting steer skulls. In the late 1990s, Doc and Sharon returned to West Salem, where he took his final Indian Health Service position, leading the dental clinic with Ho-Chunk Health, also keeping his own part-time private practice. He retired from Ho-Chunk a few years back, and worked his private practice up until he was hospitalized in August 2019. Doc formally retired the practice in October 2019.

With his love of golf, he and Sharon played a variety of courses with their best friends, Herbie and Nancy Krome. A true outdoor sportsman, Doc took pride in his success trapping, hunting and fishing. He was an elite hobbyist; Doc always seemed to have a hobby where his opinion was "Go big, or, go home." He was always ready to share a good (or off-color) Ole and Lena joke, of course, delivered in his best Norse (aka: Fargo) "accent." Nobody had the heart to tell him he didn't need to emphasize the "accent," he came by it quite naturally! He was also an avid reader. He also knew his way around the kitchen, sharing his love for food with others. If he shared a dish with you, one would hope he warned you about his heavy dose of horseradish or garlic. It would be an untoward act of remission not to mention that Doc was a die-hard, life-long Chicago Bears fan. Doc mastered living the saying, "work hard and play harder!"

Doc is survived by his daughter, Sarah Jean (Dr. Michael Dietz); son, Curtis Guy II; along with their mother, Sandra Jean; his three granddaughters, Addison, Jamison and Emmerson; stepdaughter, Theresa Burnette; and stepgrandsons, Jordan and Marcus. He is further survived by his sister, Constance Ann; brother, Walter F. III; and nieces and nephews, Fred, Jim, Scott, Walter IV, Anna Maria and Andrea Martha.

Dr. Baltz was pre-deceased by his wife, Sharon; and stepson, Skyler; and his brother, Donald L.

Doc wanted this obituary to end making you smile with these sentiments: "Raise a glass, Go Bears and God Bless!"

The visitation (including the Trisagion Prayers for the Dead) will be from 9 a.m. until the funeral at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, both at Saint Elias Orthodox Church, 716 Copeland Ave., La Crosse. Interment at Neshonoc Cemetery, town of Hamilton, West Salem, will follow, after which the Masonic service will be read. Military honors will be rendered, followed by the Native American Drummer/Chanter.

It was his request that there be "no flowers." Memorials may be made unto Saint Elias Church or the Tomah VA Medical Center- Hospice Unit. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family during this difficult time. Online condolences may be offered at the funeral home website, .