Dr. Charles A. Skemp
August 20, 1932 - December 25, 2019
Dr. Charles A. Skemp
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Dr. Charles A. Skemp, 87 of La Crescent passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at La Crescent Health Services. He was born in La Crosse, Aug. 20, 1932, to Archibald and Ellen (Halpin) Skemp.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Church of The Crucifixion, La Crescent. The Rev. John L. Evans II will officiate. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Friends may call on the family from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass ,Saturday morning at the church. A complete obituary will follow from Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent.
Published on December 28, 2019
Events
Dec 28, 2019
To Charles family I met Charlie about 40ty years ago as a new contractor in the area. You could not find a friend much better than your father. Then when we got the problem fixed, he would send some frozen beef home with me. God bless Charley and the family.
John Graf
John Graf