Dr. Eugene Bakalars
January 17, 1935 - October 18, 2019
Dr. Eugene 'Gene' Bakalars
Dr. Eugene "Gene" Bakalars, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, surrounded by his family. Eugene was born in La Crosse, Jan. 17, 1935, to Raymond and Bernice Bakalars.
He graduated from Aquinas High School and went on to graduate from St. Mary's University in Winona, Minn., and the University of Minnesota Dental School. He married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Kathryn (Katie) Bruha Aug. 3, 1957. After he retired from his successful orthodontic practice, Katie and Gene traveled the world and enjoyed living in Florida, Colorado and Arizona, finally returning to his hometown of La Crosse.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Katie; daughters, Jeannie Lyons (Rich), Mary Madigan (Mark); and son, Michael Bakalars (Bethany); seven grandchildren; brother, Glen Bakalars; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Mayo Hospice staff for the outstanding loving care that Gene and family received.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1333 13th St. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate with entombment to be held in St. Joseph's Mausoleum at the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Eugene Bakalars to the following: Aquinas Foundation Scholarship Fund, The Aquinas Foundation Office, 608-784-0707; Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Leo Hall Renovation Project.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on October 19, 2019
